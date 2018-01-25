Building official fails state exams, retains job

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.

Despite not having the required Building Code Administrator License, Ladi March was offered the job of Building Official by Riviera Beach in December 2016.

The conditional job offer mentions that the probationary period will be extended beyond the regular six months to a full year, giving her time to acquire the necessary license.

“Failure to acquire the full building official license within this probationary period will result in separation from the City”, according to the document obtained by Contact 5.

Special Section: Riviera Beach, a City in Turmoil

March, who started on January 11, 2017, was issued a provisional license by the state in May.

Prior to her obtaining a provisional license the city had to spend close to $21,000 on hiring an outside firm to act as building official.

Now, more than a year after starting her $75,839-a-year job she has yet to obtain the full license after she failed to pass the necessary exams.

State records indicate that March has attempted two of the three parts of the required tests but failed both times, most recently on January 3, 2018.

While according to the job offer March would have had to part with the city, Contact 5 has learned that instead of firing her the city extended her probationary period. She now has until May to pass the exam.

Her provisional license will expire in May.

After this she cannot apply for a provisional license again. She can, however, ask the board for an extension of the provisional license, and it would be their decision whether or not to grant the extension.

The city’s building official figures prominently in a lawsuit filed by against the city.

Port of Palm Beach Cold Storage alleges in the lawsuit that the city's building official, Ladi March, refuses to do her job and as a result, the company is suffering a huge financial loss.

The company says they can't use their brand new facility on Martin Luther King Boulevard because the city won't give them the proper permits.

WPTV contacted March and City Manager Karen Hoskins but we did not hear back in time for publication.