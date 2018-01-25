Gov. Scott holds discussion on Puerto Rico

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

End to government shutdown in sight as Dems halt filibuster

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.

Governor Rick Scott has extended an executive order to ensure the state can continue to bring in families displaced by Hurricane Maria.

The governor held a roundtable discussion at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Palm Beach County Thursday.

He says more than 300,000 people displaced by Hurricane Maria now live in Florida.

"It's displacing families, it's displacing parts of families and they're not coming here with a lot of money. So CareerSource is helping them get jobs," said Scott.

Meanwhile more than 400,000 people are still without power on the island.

Maura Plante with Living Hungry and Palm Beach County Cares has been working hard to get supplies over to the island.

"Too long. Four months is too long to live like that so we're really excited that we sent over a mobile unit able to put 30,000 gallons of water out," said Plante.

More than 300 kids displaced by Hurricane Maria currently live in Palm Beach County.