Man murdered after answering escort ad

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.

Gustavo Cabral moved to South Florida with his wife and two kids. His wife told WPTV they moved here to avoid the violent crime in Brazil. But his decision to answer an escort ad on Backpage ended up leading to his death.

Two men are charged with his murder.

Thursday, the defense painted Cabral as a strong MMA fighter who could have fought back when he was kidnaped. His wife said in Brazil they were taught not fight back when in danger.

Christiane Rezende says the last four years of her life have been pretty rough.

"The first thing my son asked me is if his dad took the phone to do FaceTime with him, to the sky," she explained. "And I say no, he didn't. And he says mommy, we never going to see him again and I say no... we never going to see him again."

In December of 2013, police say Cabral was shot to death. They say he responded to a Backpage ad to meet an escort at Motel 8 in Pompano. When he got there two men, Jefty Jones and Ilmart Christophe kidnaped him and took him to a vacant home in Lake Worth where detectives say they later shot him to death.

"Well it was Jefty and Ilmart they were both telling me to post that night," Koral Benshimon testified on Tuesday.

Benshimon posted the ad. Thursday, the defense questioned why she, Jones, and Christophe chose Gustavo. She responded by saying he was the person who responded to the ad and showed up to the motel.

"I mean there was no plan at first until he came in," she said.

Three months ago, Benshimon was sentenced to 10 years in prison plus five years of probation after she pleaded guilty to kidnapping and robbery counts.

In court Thursday, jurors watched the two-hour video of detectives interviewing Jospeh, who is charged with first degree murder with a firearm.

In the video, Joseph told detectives that he did not kill Cabral.

Closing arguments are expected to begin Friday afternoon. If convicted, the State Attorneys Office will seek the death penalty. As for Christopher, his trial is expected to begin at a later date.