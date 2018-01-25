Friends remember Dylan Winnick web script

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.

Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.

Okeeheelee Middle was a school in mourning, Thursday, as students returned just one day after learning their classmate, Dylan Winnick, died suddenly.

Winnick’s family said the flu was the cause of death, though the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner has yet to confirm that information.

“It was kind of sad; everybody was crying,” said Anthony Mantle, a friend and fellow 7th grader of Dylan’s. “He was always happy. He was never sad. You’d never see him with a frown on his face.”

Mantle found out about his friend’s sudden passing during class, Wednesday. “I was in second period and I went to get water and I saw everybody crying,” said Mantle. “It was not normal at all even the teachers were saying it’s not normal.”

RELATED: 12-year-old boy dies from flu, family says

Despite many unanswered questions, Mantle said he wants to remember Dylan like the good kid and student he was. “He always kept up with his grades,” Mantle said. “It was a really sad day yesterday.”

Funeral services have been scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Church International in Lake Worth.

Dylan’s friends said they will wear orange, his favorite color, to school on Friday. They will also honor the 12-year-old with a bike ride, one of his favorite activities, on February 3.