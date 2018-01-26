Shipt, Target launch same-day delivery service

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.

The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.

KSP finishes crime scene at Marshall Co. High School, students return to class Friday

President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".

Florida residents will soon be able to receive same-day deliveries from Target.

Grocery delivery service Shipt and Target have teamed up to begin same-day delivery to many areas of Florida. In December, Target purchased Shipt.

According to a Thursday news release, starting Feb. 1, Shipt will deliver from Target stores in South Florida and Tampa.

On Feb. 8, delivery from Target will be available on the Treasure Coast, Daytona Beach, Fort Myers, Gainesville, Gulf Shores, Jacksonville, Naples, Sarasota, Orlando, Space Coast, St. Augustine and Tallahassee.

Delivery of goods include groceries, essentials, home, electronics and other products.

New Shipt members who sign up prior to expansion will receive an annual membership for $49 regularly $99.

“The addition of Target stores to Shipt’s online marketplace across Florida allows us to deliver on our promise to offer quality products at great prices by making Target’s wide assortment available to our dedicated members,” said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt said in a news release. “Florida’s growing community of Shipt members continues to be loyal and enthusiastic about the service, and we look forward to expanding throughout the state with our newest retail partner, Target.”

Shipt said they plan to hire more than 3,000 workers throughout Florida.

To apply to be a Shipt Shopper, visit Shipt.com and click “Get Paid to Shop.”