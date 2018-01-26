President Trump to speak at World Economic Forum

Posted: Friday, January 26 2018 4:50 AM EST 2018-01-26 09:50:37 GMT Updated: Friday, January 26 2018 10:54 AM EST 2018-01-26 15:54:08 GMT President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.". More >> President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.". More >> breaking Updated: Friday, January 26 2018 10:42 AM EST 2018-01-26 15:42:14 GMT
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
Posted: Friday, January 26 2018 4:26 AM EST
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.
Posted: Tuesday, January 23 2018 11:52 AM EST

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

Posted: Sunday, January 21 2018 10:40 PM EST
The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.
WATCH PRESIDENT TRUMP'S SPEECH IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE:
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump is looking forward to declaring at the World Economic Forum that America open for business.
The White House said the speech will start at 8 a.m. ET.
Trump addresses the summit on Friday and administration officials who previewed the speech for journalists said the president is expected to tout recent tax cuts and efforts to reduce regulations. Trump will argue that it's a good time for businesses to invest in the United States.
Trump is a critic of multinational trade deals. But he'll stress his commitment to free markets under what he sees as fair terms. He'll also call for international cooperation to take on issues like the threat posed by the Islamic State group and North Korea's nuclear arsenal.
Officials say the speech will project a vision of free nations cooperating on shared goals.
