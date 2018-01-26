St. Lucie Co. to announce heroin, fentanyl busts - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

St. Lucie Co. to announce heroin, fentanyl busts

 

Watch the news conference in the video player above:

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and multiple federal agencies will hold a news conference Friday morning regarding a long-term drug investigation.

According to a news release, the sheriff’s office will be joined by the DEA, FBI, ATF and Homeland Security at 10 a.m. in Fort Pierce.

Officials said they investigated heroin and fentanyl dealers, which resulted in more than three-dozen arrests.

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.