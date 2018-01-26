LIVE: St. Lucie Co. announces major drug busts

-
Friday, January 26 2018 4:50 AM EST2018-01-26 09:50:37 GMT
Friday, January 26 2018 1:03 PM EST2018-01-26 18:03:22 GMT
President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".More >> President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".More >>
breaking
Friday, January 26 2018 12:33 PM EST2018-01-26 17:33:07 GMT
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
Friday, January 26 2018 4:26 AM EST2018-01-26 09:26:04 GMT
Friday, January 26 2018 4:26 AM EST2018-01-26 09:26:04 GMT
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.More >>
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.More >>
Tuesday, January 23 2018 11:52 AM EST2018-01-23 16:52:10 GMT
Tuesday, January 23 2018 1:27 PM EST2018-01-23 18:27:02 GMT
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.More >>
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.More >>
Sunday, January 21 2018 10:40 PM EST2018-01-22 03:40:19 GMT
Monday, January 22 2018 5:32 PM EST2018-01-22 22:32:44 GMT
The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.More >>
The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.More >>
Watch the news conference in the video player above:
The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and multiple federal agencies will hold a news conference Friday morning regarding a long-term drug investigation.
According to a news release, the sheriff’s office will be joined by the DEA, FBI, ATF and Homeland Security at 10 a.m. in Fort Pierce.
Officials said they investigated heroin and fentanyl dealers, which resulted in more than three-dozen arrests.
They called the investigation "Operation Big Mi-steak" because one suspected dealer was selling drugs from a Steak 'n Shake near the Florida Turnpike. Scripps Only Content 2018