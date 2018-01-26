More than 40 arrested in St. Lucie drug probe - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

More than 40 arrested in St. Lucie drug probe

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and multiple federal agencies held a news conference Friday morning to announced the results of a seven-month drug investigation,

Officials said they investigated heroin and fentanyl dealers, which resulted in 43 arrests.

The sheriff singled out four people as primary dealers: Cybil Green, her boyfriend Johnny Lewis, his son Rodney Stevens and his girlfriend Latoya Felder.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said Green utilized her juvenile children to package drugs for sale.

They called the investigation "Operation Big Mi-steak" because the sheriff said Green was selling drugs from a Steak 'n Shake where she worked off Okeechobee Road near the Florida Turnpike. 

In addition to confiscating drugs, investigators said they seized 25 firearms.

Following the arrests of the suspected dealers, officials said they noticed a drop in overdoses in the community.

 

