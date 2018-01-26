Lawmakers open bi-partisan office at VA center

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.

The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.

President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.-- Four lawmakers from Florida have opened the doors to their new office at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel and a representative from Congressman Ted Deutch’s office cut the ribbon in an opening ceremony.

Staff members from each will rotate at the office.

The new facility is to ensure veterans at the medical center get to personally address any concerns or issues.

"Really, I think what this will do is give an opportunity for those who didn’t even realize that they could get our help to get our help," U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel said.

The office will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a-m to 2 p-m.

