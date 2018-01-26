Lawmakers open bi-partisan office at VA center - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lawmakers open bi-partisan office at VA center

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.-- Four lawmakers from Florida have opened the doors to their new office at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel and a representative from Congressman Ted Deutch’s office cut the ribbon in an opening ceremony.

Staff members from each will rotate at the office.

The new facility is to ensure veterans at the medical center get to personally address any concerns or issues.

"Really, I think what this will do is give an opportunity for those who didn’t even realize that they could get our help to get our help," U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel said.

The office will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a-m to 2 p-m. 
 

