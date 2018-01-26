Skydiver lands in tree after jump in Sebastian - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Skydiver lands in tree after jump in Sebastian

A skydiver landed in a tree after a jump over Sebastian Friday, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

He suffered injuries to his face and head and was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office did not release the man's name but described him as a 69-year-old tourist from Germany.

