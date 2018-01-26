12Th arrested for breaking into home to party

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.

The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.

President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".

Twelve teens are facing charges for breaking into a Wellington home to party and steal, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Deputies checked on a home near the 2100 block of Greenview Shores Blvd around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 for reports of a burglary.

A woman walked out of the house when she saw PBSO patrol cars in the driveway and yelled “cops,” an arrest report states. People began running from the home and were ordered to get to the ground.

Zachary Furthman, Kara Parsons, Kenda Mason, Anthony Marsh, Chandler Meyer, Jeffrey Marsh, Arthur Etmekdjian, Luca Bracco, and three minors were arrested on the scene for burglary.

An investigation into a stolen check led them to arrest a twelfth suspect, Jesse Valerga, on Wednesday.

Empty bottles of wine, vodka, and beer were spread across the home. Some bottles of alcohol were broken and split inside. The house smelled like marijuana and garbage and the victim’s belongings had been rummaged through.

The homeowner said she had been out of town for months to be with family since her husband passed away recently.

She noticed her husband’s checkbook stolen, along with her BMW SUV, electronics, thousands of dollars in wine and liquor, furniture, and towels. The total value of the stolen items is about $30,000.

She also found damage throughout her home including light fixtures pulled out of sockets and soiled bed sheets.

The day before, deputies found the home unlocked with pizza bottles and alcohol inside after a report someone had broken in. The deputy checked the garage and saw the homeowner’s BMW was missing.

The homeowner noticed a check cashed at Publix for $250 on Dec. 30 in her bank account records that she did not recognize. Publix video surveillance allegedly captured Jesse Valerga cashing the stolen and forged check inside a store.

A detective reported interviewing Valerga at Wellington High School when he admitted to going inside the victim’s home before winter vacation with seven other people. He did not identify the other people.

He said he took the checkbook but has since destroyed it, the report states. Valerga is also facing charges of grand theft, forgery, and identity theft of a deceased person in addition to burglary

The vehicle was found abandoned on Jan. 5 in Wellington.

All of the suspects have since been released on supervision from the Palm Beach County Jail and their cases remain open.