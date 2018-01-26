VIDEO: Truck nearly hit by Brightline train - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

VIDEO: Truck nearly hit by Brightline train

A video taken from a dash cam shows a pickup truck going over the railroad tracks while the gates are down, and narrowly escaping getting hit by a Brightline train.

The truck pulls around a stopped car at the railroad crossing. "Look at this guy! Look at him! Unbelievable. Unbelievable!" a woman in the car is heard saying as the pickup driver makes his move.

The pickup goes over the tracks and seconds later, a Brightline train barrels through.

It is illegal to go around railroad crossing gates.

The video's timestamp says it was taken on Monday afternoon. 

In its first week of service, two people were killed trying to beat trains. Brightline has since begun rolling out electronic signs at some crossings warning people not to cross if the arms are down.

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.