Wellington twins prepare for risky spine surgery

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.

President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".

The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.

KSP finishes crime scene at Marshall Co. High School, students return to class Friday

Two 13-year-old sisters from Wellington spend almost every day of their lives together. They both share the joys of figure skating and share their pain.

The DiMartino twins have the same genetic condition, onset scoliosis. But Milan and Isabella do have some hope.

“It has been emotional, lots of tears and lots of moments of panic,” said their mother Melissa DiMartino.

She said as the girls grow, their spines get worse and even after hours of therapy, they will need surgery.

“It will continue to curve and continue to displace other organs and oxygen levels get compromised even further,” said DiMartino.

The type of surgery the girls need isn’t available here. Milan and Isabella have to go to New York for a highly specialized procedure.

“We won’t have to think about scoliosis anymore,” said Milan.

The girls also have a rare blood disorder, a complicating factor for surgeons.

The only good thing in all this, the sisters have each other.

“I don’t want her to go through it because I don’t want her to be hurt too, but it is nice to have someone there,” said Isabella.

The specialized surgery comes with a high price tag.

There is an auction type fundraiser for the DiMartino girls on Feb. 6 at the Mayacoo Lakes Country Club from 7-9 p.m.

The family also has a GoFundMe page.

The surgery is scheduled in three weeks.