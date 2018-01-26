Loaded handgun found at Dwyer High School - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Loaded handgun found at Dwyer High School

A loaded handgun was found at William T. Dwyer High School Friday afternoon during dismissal.

The gun was found on a cabinet. A student saw the gun and notified administrators.

School police are investigating.

Dwyer Principal Joe DePasquale sent a recorded phone call to all parents notifiying them about the incident. 

The message says that whoever brought the weapon onto campus could face criminal charges and school disciplinary action.

