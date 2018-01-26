Bill makes Daylight Saving Time permanent

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

Heavenly trifecta: A supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse next week

Heavenly trifecta: A supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse next week

A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.

A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.

The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.

The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.

KSP finishes crime scene at Marshall Co. High School, students return to class Friday

KSP finishes crime scene at Marshall Co. High School, students return to class Friday

President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".

President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".

The Latest: Trump back at White House after Davos trip

The Latest: Trump back at White House after Davos trip

How about this for an idea?

Daylight Saving Time all year round.

Every year we mess with time. One lawmaker believes now's the time to stop.

At Wagner Micro Engineering in West Palm Beach, John Wagner knows a thing or two about clocks.

"Oh yes. Family trait," said Wagner.

He says don't mess with time.

"Don't mess."

Marshall Sklar is on board. He knows the struggle with his kids.

"Messes with their sleep cycle," said Sklar.

Rick Alfore with Right Hook Fishing Charters sees the benefits both ways.

He says evening charters are better in the Summer time.

"Get our customers out in the evening time when the snappers are more willing to bite," said Alfore.

What Florida is doing is taking the first step to changing federal law. Florida first would approve the change then Congress would have to sign off on it.