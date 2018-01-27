'Suge' Knight attorneys released after arrest - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

'Suge' Knight attorneys released after arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have released two Los Angeles attorneys who represented former rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight a day after they were arrested.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Matthew Fletcher and Thaddeus Culpepper were let out of jail Friday night because their "complex" case requires further review by prosecutors before they can be charged.

Both men were arrested Thursday on warrants alleging they were accessories after the fact to a felony, authorities said, without disclosing what the felony was or what they are believed to have done.

Messages to the district attorney's office and the two attorneys were not immediately returned.

The attorneys are among several who have represented Knight, the Death Row Records co-founder who was charged with murder and attempted murder in 2015. Knight has pleaded not guilty.

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.