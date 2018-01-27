2 More Dallas high school athletes arrested - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 More Dallas high school athletes arrested

FORNEY, Texas (AP) — Two more suburban Dallas high school soccer players have been arrested on sexual assault charges stemming from hazing allegations.

That brings to five the number of Forney High School soccer players charged in the case, four of them juveniles. The last two were arrested Friday at the school.

Their 18-year-old teammate, Jacob Fisher, has been charged as an adult. He was released on $75,000 bond Friday after making his initial court appearance. Judge Dennis Jones ordered the juveniles to remain in detention pending further investigation and psychological evaluations. The next detention hearing will occur within 10 days.

A Forney school district statement said district officials notified authorities as soon as they became aware of the assaults and no coaches or staff members are under investigation.

