Fire displaces 11 people in Delray Beach

Fire displaces 11 people in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Firefighters extinguished an apartment fire in Delray Beach early Saturday morning.

Crews battled a blaze at Harbor View Apartments on NE 1st Avenue.

The American Red Cross coordinated emergency aid for the residents of 12 apartments.

Fire officials say 11 people were displaced by the fire.

Associated Press 2018

