Town OKs interim manager, white separatist fired - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

JACKMAN, Maine (AP) — A rural northern Maine town has hired a temporary manager after firing a man who espoused white separatist views.

The Bangor Daily News reports officials in the town of Jackman voted Wednesday to hire Mitchell Berkowitz on a temporary and open-ended basis.

Jackman officials fired Tom Kawczynski on Tuesday and agreed to pay him $30,000 for agreeing not to sue the town.

Kawczynski has made comments bashing Islam and called for the preservation of white European heritage in northern New England. He has also operated a website that touts racial segregation, describing itself as the internet home of a pro-white group and states that it's time to "admit America was built by white Christian men."

Kawczynski has told The Associated Press he has the right to have controversial opinions.

