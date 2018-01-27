Thousands 'Race for the Cure' in West Palm Beach

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.

The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.

President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".

More than 11,000 people laced up their sneakers for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in West Palm Beach Saturday morning.

The event included a women's 5k race, men's 5k race, walk, and other races for families and kids. It is all in an effort to raise money and awareness for breast cancer.

Dozens of breast cancers survivors participated in the Race for the Cure. They were honored during the survivor's ceremony at the conclusion of the event.

The words 'Race for the Cure' take on a new meaning for survivors like Grace Carpenter. She says, "we really make it up more in our minds sometimes a lot worse than it can be, and to find our inner strength, and that support and full force tackle it."

Carpenter joined the group of 1-5 year survivors on stage during the emotional survivor ceremony. She says the diagnosis changed her perspective on life. "It's life altering. Makes you want to live life fuller, be more mindful, and spend that time with family and friends where it counts."

Every survivor has a unique story to tell. For Steve Landsberg, its raising awareness for male breast cancer. "It's really important for men to understand that if they feel something, it could be something. I woke up one morning, had an itch, felt a lump, went to the doctor and the next thing I know I'm undergoing surgery and then chemotherapy for male breast cancer."

Steve is now in remission and this was his first time participating in the race. He says, "it means the world to me (to be here), I mean I'm here. I'm standing here. As a survivor. So it means I have a second chance at life."

Meryl Heitner is a 27-year survivor but says she still has tough days. "It's a struggle, every time you get a cold you wonder if it's something else. But we're here. We enjoy life, that's the main thing."

This year's race raised more than $519,000. Up to 75% of that money stays in our local community to fund breast cancer education, screening and research.

