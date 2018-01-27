Boy survives tip of screw lodged in his skull

-
Saturday, January 27 2018 5:22 PM EST2018-01-27 22:22:16 GMT
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
Friday, January 26 2018 4:50 AM EST2018-01-26 09:50:37 GMT
Friday, January 26 2018 8:12 PM EST2018-01-27 01:12:53 GMT
President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".More >> President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".More >>
Friday, January 26 2018 4:26 AM EST2018-01-26 09:26:04 GMT
Friday, January 26 2018 4:26 AM EST2018-01-26 09:26:04 GMT
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.More >>
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.More >>
Tuesday, January 23 2018 11:52 AM EST2018-01-23 16:52:10 GMT
Tuesday, January 23 2018 1:27 PM EST2018-01-23 18:27:02 GMT
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.More >>
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.More >>
Sunday, January 21 2018 10:40 PM EST2018-01-22 03:40:19 GMT
Monday, January 22 2018 5:32 PM EST2018-01-22 22:32:44 GMT
The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.More >>
The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.More >>
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A Maryland seventh-grader has survived after the tip of a 6-inch-long metal screw got lodged in his skull.
The Daily Times of Salisbury reports Darius Foreman was building a treehouse at his aunt's house when he fell from a branch. A wooden plank with a screw sticking out of it slammed onto his head.
Two cousins ran for help. Foreman's mother found him wandering around the yard with a board stuck to his head, the screw penetrating his skull.
Foreman required neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
Dr. Alan Cohen is the hospital's chief of pediatric neurosurgery. The newspaper quotes Cohen as saying the screw's location was a "ticking time bomb."
Foreman was released from the hospital on Thursday, his 13th birthday.
___
Associated Press 2018