Pedestrian struck and killed in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pembroke Pines man died Saturday morning in a Broward County crash.

Florida Highway Patrol says a 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 truck was approaching the entrance ramp to Oakland Park Boulevard to the Sawgrass Expressway at 
6:25 a.m. when it collided with the rear of a 2017 Chevy Cruze that was stopped on the same ramp.

FHP says the driver of the Cruze was standing somewhere in front of his vehicle when it was struck by the truck.

The impact caused the Cruze to be propelled forward and into a pedestrian, 63-year old Peter Phillip Rampie of Pembroke Pines.

Rampie was pronounced dead at the scene.

