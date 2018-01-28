No serious injuries in Air Force aircraft fire

Updated: Sunday, January 28 2018 11:44 AM EST 2018-01-28 16:44:08 GMT
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
More >> Posted: Friday, January 26 2018 4:50 AM EST 2018-01-26 09:50:37 GMT Updated: Friday, January 26 2018 8:12 PM EST 2018-01-27 01:12:53 GMT President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.". More >> President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.". More >> Posted: Friday, January 26 2018 4:26 AM EST 2018-01-26 09:26:04 GMT Updated: Friday, January 26 2018 4:26 AM EST 2018-01-26 09:26:04 GMT
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.
More >>
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.
More >> Posted: Tuesday, January 23 2018 11:52 AM EST 2018-01-23 16:52:10 GMT Updated: Tuesday, January 23 2018 1:27 PM EST 2018-01-23 18:27:02 GMT On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube) On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. More >> On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. More >> Posted: Sunday, January 21 2018 10:40 PM EST 2018-01-22 03:40:19 GMT Updated: Monday, January 22 2018 5:32 PM EST 2018-01-22 22:32:44 GMT
The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.
More >>
The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.
More >>
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nellis Air Force Base says there were no serious injuries when an aircraft had to abort its takeoff and caught fire at the installation in Nevada.
The Australian Government Department of Defence said in a statement Saturday that the incident involved an EA-18G Growler during an exercise.
It said Royal Australian Air Force personnel were safe.
An investigation was underway. No further details were released.
Nellis is located in the northeastern outskirts of the Las Vegas area.
The base is home for the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center and various units.
Associated Press 2018