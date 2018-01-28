No serious injuries in Air Force aircraft fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

No serious injuries in Air Force aircraft fire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nellis Air Force Base says there were no serious injuries when an aircraft had to abort its takeoff and caught fire at the installation in Nevada.

The Australian Government Department of Defence said in a statement Saturday that the incident involved an EA-18G Growler during an exercise.

It said Royal Australian Air Force personnel were safe.

An investigation was underway. No further details were released.

Nellis is located in the northeastern outskirts of the Las Vegas area.

The base is home for the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center and various units.

