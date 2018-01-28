Trump tweets about Jay-Z, black jobless rate

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.

A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.

President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".

President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".

The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.

The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is urging his followers to inform rapper Jay-Z that "because of my policies," unemployment among black Americans is at the "LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!"

The president's tweet Sunday appears to be in response to a CNN interview in which the rapper said the president's vulgar comments about African countries and Haiti were "disappointing" and "hurtful."

Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2018

Jay-Z said on the debut episode of "The Van Jones Show" on Saturday that lower unemployment among blacks doesn't make up for the president's attitude. Jay-Z says, "It's not about money at the end of the day," and it "doesn't equate to happiness."

The black unemployment rate of 6.8 percent is the lowest on record and has reached levels not seen since the end of President Bill Clinton's administration.