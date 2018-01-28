Sen. Marco Rubio fires chief of staff

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.

President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".

The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said Saturday that he has fired his chief of staff after getting reports of "improper conduct" with subordinate staffers.

"By early this afternoon, I had sufficient evidence to conclude that while employed by this office, my Chief of Staff had violated office policies regarding proper relations between a supervisor and their subordinates. I further concluded that this led to actions which in my judgment amounted to threats to withhold employment benefits," Rubio said in a statement.

Rubio's office said it "will not be disclosing any further details about the incidents which occurred" at the wishes of those victimized. And Rubio's office plans to notify appropriate congressional and Senate administrative offices of this situation. Rubio's office did not immediately respond to requests early Sunday for details.