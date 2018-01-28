Fort Pierce boy goes missing again - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fort Pierce boy goes missing again

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- A Fort Pierce boy has gone missing again.

Fort Pierce police say 11-year old Jordan Smith originally went missing last Sunday, but was found safe on Tuesday.

Saturday evening his mother reported him missing again.

Jordan is 4' tall and weighs about 90 pounds. He attends Frances K. Sweet Elementary and frequently visits the area of Pioneer Park and the 1800 block of San Diego Avenue.

If you see him, please call 911.

