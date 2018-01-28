Man dies after making illegal turn in West Palm

-
Sunday, January 28 2018 6:31 PM EST2018-01-28 23:31:14 GMT
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
Friday, January 26 2018 4:50 AM EST2018-01-26 09:50:37 GMT
Friday, January 26 2018 8:12 PM EST2018-01-27 01:12:53 GMT
President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".More >> President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".More >>
Friday, January 26 2018 4:26 AM EST2018-01-26 09:26:04 GMT
Friday, January 26 2018 4:26 AM EST2018-01-26 09:26:04 GMT
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.More >>
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.More >>
Tuesday, January 23 2018 11:52 AM EST2018-01-23 16:52:10 GMT
Tuesday, January 23 2018 1:27 PM EST2018-01-23 18:27:02 GMT
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.More >>
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.More >>
Sunday, January 21 2018 10:40 PM EST2018-01-22 03:40:19 GMT
Monday, January 22 2018 5:32 PM EST2018-01-22 22:32:44 GMT
The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.More >>
The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.More >>
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A 26-year old man died in a crash on Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach Saturday afternoon.
West Palm Beach police say Casey Shoemaker made an unlawful left turn from northbound Military Trail onto Okeechobee Boulevard to travel west.
The driver of the other vehicle in the crash was heading westbound on Okeechobee Boulevard.
During the crash, the passenger side of Shoemaker's vehicle was impacted by the front end of the other vehicle.
Shoemaker died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.
Police say drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash with regards to Shoemaker. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.
Scripps Only Content 2018