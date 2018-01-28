Man dies after making illegal turn in West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man dies after making illegal turn in West Palm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A 26-year old man died in a crash on Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach Saturday afternoon.

West Palm Beach police say Casey Shoemaker made an unlawful left turn from northbound Military Trail onto Okeechobee Boulevard to travel west.

The driver of the other vehicle in the crash was heading westbound on Okeechobee Boulevard.

During the crash, the passenger side of Shoemaker's vehicle was impacted by the front end of the other vehicle.

Shoemaker died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police say drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash with regards to Shoemaker. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

