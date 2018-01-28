Serial stowaway nabbed at Chicago airport again

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.

President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".

The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a serial stowaway who sneaked onto a plane in Chicago earlier this month and made it to London has been arrested again after being spotted at O'Hare International Airport.

Marilyn Hartman, of Grayslake, was taken into custody early Sunday and charged with misdemeanor trespassing on state land and violating the conditions of her bail bond that were set last week by the judge who warned her to stay away from airports.

Police say they were responding to a call of someone refusing to leave the airport when they spotted the 66-year-old Hartman at a terminal.

Hartman's most recent arrest came after police say she slipped past a security checkpoint at O'Hare and boarded a flight without a ticket or boarding pass. She was arrested in London and flown back to Chicago.