Pastor quits after police make arrest in church

The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.More >>
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.More >>
The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.More >>
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut church pastor has left her job days after confronting police who arrested a domestic violence suspect inside her church.
The New Haven Register reports that Rev. Care Goodstal Spinks resigned her post Thursday at East Haven's First Congregational Church.
Spinks had confronted East Haven officers Tuesday, telling them they had no right arrest 34-year-old Ryan Champlin inside the church and demanding they release him into her custody.
Police say Champlin had fled to the church after hitting his 59-year-old mother in the head with a cordless phone. He was charged with assault and remains in custody in lieu of $25,000 bond.
Church leaders confirmed in a letter to the congregation that Spinks is no longer employed by the church and thanked police for their "calm and swift actions."
