Man accidentally shoots friend, kills himself

The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.
The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.
MERRILL, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a Michigan man celebrating his 21st birthday accidentally shot his best friend and then killed himself in grief.
WJRT-TV reports Zachary Woodcock shot himself minutes after he accidentally shot 21-year-old Richard Skillman, who died at the scene.
Saginaw County Sheriff's Lt. Mike Gomez says Woodcock was celebrating his birthday Jan. 19 with friends in his apartment in Merrill, northwest of Detroit.
Gomez says Woodcock returned from his bedroom with a handgun that "went off and struck Mr. Skillman in the chest."
As others were helping Skillman, witnesses told police that Woodcock left the apartment.
Gomez says "they heard a shot, walked out and there he was."
About 10 guns later were found in the apartment and Skillman's car.
Associated Press 2018