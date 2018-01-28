Police: Driver dead after trying to hit officers - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: Driver dead after trying to hit officers

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police say a woman in Mississippi was killed when she fled a traffic stop and officers fired into her vehicle.

The Jackson Police Department says in a news release that an officer stopped the vehicle about 7:30 a.m. Saturday after reports that it had forced another car off the road. The officer requested backup, and the driver fled.

The driver pulled a U-turn and then reversed toward the responding officer, who had just gotten out of a patrol car. That officer shot at the vehicle before jumping out of its path.

The woman then drove forward toward the initial officer, who also shot into the car, before hitting a utility pole.

Police say the woman appears to have died from gunfire, but that is still under investigation.

Police had not determined the driver's identity or a reason for her actions.

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.