Warehouse damaged by large fire in Riviera Beach

Warehouse damaged by large fire in Riviera Beach

A two-alarm fire at a Riviera Beach tire warehouse caused flames to light up the sky this weekend.

The blaze occurred on West 15th Street.

The Red Cross said workers arrived at the scene to help firefighters and first responders.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

