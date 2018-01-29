Ibis Charities Food Drive held in West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Ibis Charities Food Drive held in West Palm

Residents of the Ibis community in West Palm Beach took part Sunday in the sixth annual Ibis Charities Food Drive to benefit the Palm Beach County Food Bank.

Members of the 33 neighborhoods community received bags they filled with nutritious, non-perishable food that was collected by volunteers at their doorsteps or dropped off at the collection site.

Volunteers came out to help unload food from cars as residents lined up to make their donations.

