Multiple car burglaries reported in Martin Co.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple auto burglaries that occurred recently in the Martins Crossing development.

There have been at least nine reports from victims living on Flemming Way, Graham Drive and Chiles Court.

MCSO says it is likely that some victims are not yet aware that property has been stolen from their vehicles.

The crimes took place between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday. In every case, the vehicle was left unlocked.

MCSO asks residents to check their vehicles to see if they are missing any property, and if so, call MCSO to file a report.

Residents living in Martins Crossing who have exterior camera footage that might assist deputies in identifying the suspect should contact MCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 772-220-7060.

