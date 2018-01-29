Pit bull kills Yorkie at Okeeheelee Park - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pit bull kills Yorkie at Okeeheelee Park

A pit bull killed a Yorkshire terrier Saturday afternoon and injured a man at Okeeheelee Park in Palm Beach County.

The attack occurred at Pooch Pines Dog Park inside Okeeheelee Park around 4 p.m.

Witness Vincent Johnson was injured while trying to protect a young woman from the violent dog.

Animal care and control responded to the attack and impounded the pit bull.

It's unclear if someone owned the pit bull.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.