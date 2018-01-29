Lake Worth stabbing sends man to hospital - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lake Worth stabbing sends man to hospital

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a stabbing Sunday night in Lake Worth sent one person to the hospital.

The incident happened near Lake Avenue and South E Street around 7 p.m.

It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested.

 

