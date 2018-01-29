How to keep local headlines in your Facebook news feed

A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.

A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.

President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".

President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".

The data release included more than 13 trillion GPS points and one analyst said U.S. military bases are "clearly identifiable and mappable."

The data release included more than 13 trillion GPS points and one analyst said U.S. military bases are "clearly identifiable and mappable."

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

Facebook is making some big changes to your news feed and you may notice the chances in the coming weeks.

They want to make sure you have more interactions with your friends and family and see less content from businesses, the media and big brands. This includes your local news source WFLX FOX 29.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement on his Facebook page earlier this month as a sort of New Years resolution for the social network.

"Since there's more public content than posts from your friends and family, the balance of what's in News Feed has shifted away from the most important thing Facebook can do -- help us connect with each other," Zuckerberg said.

These changes could keep you from seeing local news and major headlines that could affect your family and your community.

This new effort by Facebook will reportedly not affect advertisements and users will continue to see the same ads they have seen before on the social network.

Moral of the story, if you want to stay connected to the news that affects you, your family and your community, make sure you set your News Feed Preferences to show FOX 29 in your feed.

Here's how to do that in the Facebook app on your phone:

Click the Menu lines at the corner of your screen while in the Facebook app

Scroll down and click "Settings"

A pop up menu will show up, click on "News Feed Preferences"

A new window will open, click "Prioritize who to see first"

A list of your closest friends and top pages will show up, a search bar will be visible for you to search the pages and friends you like, search WFLX FOX 29 and click on the icon, you can continue to add other friends and pages you want to see first while you have this window open

Once you are finished clicking your selections, click DONE at the top corner

Here's how to do the same thing on the desktop version of Facebook:

While on your Facebook homepage, click the three dots next to News Feed on the left-hand side of your news feed

Click the option to "Edit Preferences"

A window will pop up, click on "Prioritize who to see first"

All of your friends, family and pages you like will show up, make sure you select WFLX FOX 29 as one of the pages you want to see in your news feed

Once you are finished clicking your selections, click DONE



Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.