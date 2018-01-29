Man accused of stealing $70,000 worth of cigars

A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.

President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".

The Latest: Trump back at White House after Davos trip

The data release included more than 13 trillion GPS points and one analyst said U.S. military bases are "clearly identifiable and mappable."

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

Victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

A man is accused of trying to steal nearly $70,000 worth of cigars from a business near West Palm Beach.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies say Lesly Catilus, 28, loaded a box truck with cases of Al Capone, Black & Mild and other cigars from a tobacco distributor Friday night.

According to the report, Catilus and four other suspects pulled up to the business near the 1300 block of N Jog Road around 11:00 p.m.

Surveillance video allegedly shows a suspect cut a four-by-four foot hole in a roll-up door to the business. Three men go inside the building while a man investigators say is Catilus stands inside the truck.

The men are seen in the video using a pallet jack to move a pallet of Black & Mild cigars through the door. The pallet contained about 30 cases of the cigars.

Catilus takes the cases of cigars and places them inside the truck, the report states.

Five cases of Al Capone’s worth $5,000, 60 cases of Black & Mild cigars worth $58,500, five cases of Splitarillos worth $700, five cases of Swishers worth $1,800, 1 case of Swisher Optimizer worth $300, and a case of miscellaneous cigars worth $1,000 reportedly were all found inside the truck.

The business alarm was tripped and the suspects ran from the building as deputies arrived, a deputy wrote in the report.

A deputy said they caught Catilus running from the building and took him into custody.

He’s facing charges of burglary and grand theft. He’s being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on $35,000 bond.