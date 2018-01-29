Man seen carrying missing dog in Port St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man seen carrying missing dog in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie police are searching for a missing dog near the 700 block of NW North Macedo Blvd.

Police said Pink, a black Shih Tzu, was reported missing on Jan. 28.

A neighbor captured video of a middle-aged man carrying Pink, according to a report. Police have not yet said if the man is a suspect in stealing the dog.

PSLPD is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pink to contact PSL Animal Control at (772) 871-5042.

