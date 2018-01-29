Man guilty in escort ad murder case - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man guilty in escort ad murder case

A jury has found one of the two men charged with murdering an MMA fighter guilty.

Gustavo Cabral was killed more than four years ago after answering an escort ad. 

In December 2013 police say Cabral responded to an online ad to meet an escort at Motel 8 in Pompano Beach. When he got there prosecutors say two men, Ilmart Christophe and Jefty Joseph, kidnapped him and took him to a vacant home in Lake Worth where detectives say they eventually shot him to death. 

Monday the jury found Joseph guilty of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and grand theft.

Christophe's trial will begin at a later date.  

