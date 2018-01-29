Tamiflu out at pharmacies in Palm Beach County

A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.

President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".

The data release included more than 13 trillion GPS points and one analyst said U.S. military bases are "clearly identifiable and mappable."

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

Victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

When people come down with the flu, they want relief. Tamiflu could give them that, if they can get ahold of it.

Tamiflu is on backorder at the wholesaler Physicians Family Pharmacy on Lake Worth Road uses. That wholesaler won’t get the next batch of Tamiflu in until February 2.

"We’ve seen so many patients come in here that we had to turn away because there is a shortage," said Angelita Nicolas, owner and operator of Physicians Family Pharmacy in Greenacres.

The pharmacy ran out of the anti-viral drug last Wednesday.

“It is very frustrating because actually the patients are not able to come in. They’ll send a family member or friend," Nicolas said. "We also have been getting phone calls."

“It’s not the first time I’ve seen Tamiflu go out of supply, but it is pretty quick this year," said Pharmacist Elsa Chopourian.

The wholesaler told Chopourian they had 2,000 units of Tamiflu on Friday, but now, those units are gone.

“It’s not that they’re limiting pharmacies," she said. "It’s just they’re getting depleted and then trying to supply pharmacies as soon as they get replenished.”

Wellington Regional Medical Center ER staff had difficulty finding Tamiflu for children within a ten-mile radius of the hospital Sunday night.

Palm Beach County Health Department said schools in the county are not seeing a widespread number of cases.