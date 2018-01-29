Tracking the source of pollutants

A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.

A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.

President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".

President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".

The data release included more than 13 trillion GPS points and one analyst said U.S. military bases are "clearly identifiable and mappable."

The data release included more than 13 trillion GPS points and one analyst said U.S. military bases are "clearly identifiable and mappable."

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

The Treasure Coast bears the brunt of the algae crisis so it makes sense that Martin and St. Lucie County leaders would take action to find a solution.

They're using a specialized testing to trace the source of the pollutants.

Dale Majewski with Port St. Lucie Public Works says microbial testing can find human or animal DNA in the water and the source of the pollution.

"We're in the process of trying to figure out where it's coming from and how to get rid of it so it's safe to swim in again," said Majewski. “They’ll be able to determine where it’s coming from septic or if it’s coming from animal waste and sometimes decaying vegetation.”

City leaders are already in the process of building several storm water treatment areas based off this research to clean polluted water.

Martin County leaders wrapped up their testing more than year ago. That brought on an effort to eliminate about 2,500 septic tanks over the next five years.