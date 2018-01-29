Missing keepsake of murdered son found

A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.

President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".

The data release included more than 13 trillion GPS points and one analyst said U.S. military bases are "clearly identifiable and mappable."

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

Victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

UPDATE: The missing Christmas stocking was found by Adam Wood's mother-in-law, according to the family.

A mother from Oviedo, Florida is hoping for a miracle. Darlene Wood is using social media to help her find her murdered son’s missing Christmas stocking.

The plea comes after Wood couldn't find her son’s stocking in bags of items she got back from Boynton Beach police.

Her son, Adam Wood, was killed last September when he was sitting outside the Cherry Hill Mini Market. Wood said his killer was never arrested.

Wood said the stocking is sentimental because it is all she has left of her son. She sewed the design herself when he was two-years-old.

“The stocking now means a tremendous amount of value to our family, because that it all we will have now,” Wood said.

The stocking was accidentally donated to Hurricane Irma victims in the Boynton Beach area, but Wood has no idea where the donation was made.

She said she knows it is a long shot, but she is hopeful she can get it back.

“I would love to frame it and put it in the hallway so I can see it all the time and say, ‘This is Adam, this is our son,’” said Wood.

The stocking is about 18-20 inches tall and it will have D-R-W and 1988 under the Santa’s boot.