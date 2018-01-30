Couple from Sebastian killed by wrong-way driver

A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.

President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".

The Latest: Trump back at White House after Davos trip

The data release included more than 13 trillion GPS points and one analyst said U.S. military bases are "clearly identifiable and mappable."

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

Victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

The Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating what caused a crash Saturday that killed three people.

The wreck happened after 6 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 95 in Indian River County.

So far, investigators have said they believe 18-year-old Geena Brown crossed over the grassy median, and hit another car head-on in the southbound lanes.

Michele Maugeri was driving the southbound vehicle and is still recovering in the hospital.

His parents, Sebastiana, 78, and Gregorio Maugeri, 76, were in the same car but did not survive.

The people who knew the couple, living in Barefoot Bay, say they were known for singing karaoke, dancing, laughing and loving life.

“Gregorio was like, the biggest joker,” Diane Scherl said. Scherl’s daughter married one of the Maugeri’s sons.

Their 13-year-old grandson, Anthony, agreed. “Both of them were funny. They were lovable,” Anthony said. “He’ll make you laugh in one second. He made me laugh.”

Sometimes, Anthony said he would join in on their karaoke nights.

He also told a beloved, treasured story about the couple. Anthony said his grandparents began their relationship as pen pals overseas after Gregorio moved to the United States. Both were originally from Italy.

Anthony said his grandparents met for the first time at the airport.

“The first things gramps did was hug her and kiss her,” Anthony laughed.

The two were inseparable their whole lives, up to the very end, family said. The family is still in shock over their sudden death.

“It was horrible, horrible,” Scherl said.

“Why did it happen? All I have to say is why?” Anthony asked.

Until they get more answers, they find comfort in their memories.

“I know that they’re dancing and singing up there,” Scherl said.

Alcohol has been ruled out as a factor in the crash.