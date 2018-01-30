Reports of gun on campus at Congress Middle - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Reports of gun on campus at Congress Middle

Parents at Congress Middle School may have received a call Monday, telling them about an incident involving a gun last week.

In a recorded message, the school's Asst. Principal Shannon Grice said teachers overheard multiple students talking about a student who may have had a gun on campus.

Following the tips, administrators conducted several searches and interviews and found no gun on campus.

Grice said however that there was enough information to believe the claims were true.

Grice asked parents to have a serious talk with their kids, as no one told adults about the presence of a gun last week.

As for the student responsible, they were not identified, but the district did say they were suspended. 

