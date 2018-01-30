Reports of gun on campus at Congress Middle

-
The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.
The data release included more than 13 trillion GPS points and one analyst said U.S. military bases are "clearly identifiable and mappable."
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.
Parents at Congress Middle School may have received a call Monday, telling them about an incident involving a gun last week.
In a recorded message, the school's Asst. Principal Shannon Grice said teachers overheard multiple students talking about a student who may have had a gun on campus.
Following the tips, administrators conducted several searches and interviews and found no gun on campus.
Grice said however that there was enough information to believe the claims were true.
Grice asked parents to have a serious talk with their kids, as no one told adults about the presence of a gun last week.
As for the student responsible, they were not identified, but the district did say they were suspended. Scripps Only Content 2018