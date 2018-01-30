Man convicted of slaying curses judge

A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.

President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".

The data release included more than 13 trillion GPS points and one analyst said U.S. military bases are "clearly identifiable and mappable."

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

Victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

A jury has found one of the two men charged with murdering Gustavo Cabral guilty.

Cabral was killed more than four years ago after answering an escort ad.

In December 2013 police say Cabral responded to an online ad to meet an escort at Motel 8 in Pompano Beach. When he got there prosecutors say two men, Ilmart Christophe and Jefty Joseph, kidnapped him and took him to a vacant home in Lake Worth where detectives say they eventually shot him to death.

Monday the jury found Joseph guilty of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and grand theft.

Joseph was visibly angry after the verdict and was escorted out of the courtroom after cursing and calling the judge racist. He was later brought back in but had another outburst. The judge suspended all forms of communication, including phone calls, from Joseph.

"My kids will have their first night of sleep knowing that justice is made in this country and the ones who took their father’s life won’t ever have a chance to do it again," said Cabral's widow Christiane Rezende.

Joseph's defense attorney says their focus is now on saving him from the death penalty.

The penalty phase of his trial will take begin February 13.

Christophe's trial will begin at a later date.