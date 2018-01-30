IRC child found unconscious in pool, later dies - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

IRC child found unconscious in pool, later dies

A 2-year-old child died after being found unconscious in a pool Monday evening, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. 

The incident happened at 6:15 p.m. at a home located in the 1400 block of 48th Ave. 

Deputies say the child was transported to Indian River Medical Center and pronounced dead. 

The investigation is active and ongoing. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

