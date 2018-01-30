Hearing scheduled in Venus Williams lawsuit case - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Hearing scheduled in Venus Williams lawsuit case

A hearing in the civil lawsuit involving tennis star Venus Williams is scheduled Tuesday morning.

The lawsuit centers around a Palm Beach Gardens crash in June 2017 that led to the death of 78-year-old Jerome Barson.

 

His family is suing Williams for wrongful death. Her lawyers say police cleared her in the wreck.

Last month, a judge ruled Barson's family could subpoena Williams' phone records to see if she was distracted during the crash.

