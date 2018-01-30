Dog quarantined after Yorkie killed at park

A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.

President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".

The Latest: Trump back at White House after Davos trip

The data release included more than 13 trillion GPS points and one analyst said U.S. military bases are "clearly identifiable and mappable."

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

Victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

Spot, a pit bull, was quarantined Monday after Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control said the animal attacked and killed another a woman's Yorkshire terrier Saturday at Okeeheelee Park.

Witness Vincent Johnson was near the dog park at the time of the attack.

Johnson said, "At that point I noticed there was a dead dog on the ground."

He said the pit bull was not on a leash and was concerned about the dog attacking people.

As he tried to subdue the dog, the scene around him got chaotic. Some people thought the dog belonged to him.

"I was being verbally and physically afflicted at that point," said Johnson.

Police and Animal Care and Control arrived at the scene.

ACC says another man at the park claimed he had found the attacking dog.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control Dianne Sauce said, "He said he had just found the dog and that's a really odd statement that you would find a dog that you know nothing about and just go to a dog park."

ACC said that man, Fernando Gonzalez, was in fact the owner. He was given a citation.

Johnson said, "She was sitting in there with her dog wrapped in some type of fabric, covered in blood at this point. The lady was in shock."

ACC said if the owner surrenders the dog, the animal will be euthanized. The owner was given a citation.